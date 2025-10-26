Kathmandu, Oct 26: Twelve non-performing irrigation contracts that had been stalled for years have been terminated. These contracts were under the former People’s Embankment Program Field Office No. 2 in Jaleshwar, Mahottari.

According to the Department of Irrigation, preparations are also underway to cancel six pending contracts under the Babai Irrigation Project, with a 15-day public notice already published on October 16.

Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Kulman Ghising had earlier directed concerned agencies to terminate dormant contracts that were awarded but never executed, leaving projects incomplete. Acting on his instruction, the termination process was initiated.

The Janakpur-based Irrigation and Water Resources Management Project said in a public notice on Sunday that although notices of contract termination were issued in May and July 2024, the contractors failed to complete the assigned work, prompting contract cancellation.

The office added that despite repeated requests and public notices, contractors ignored the warnings, forcing authorities to seize performance bonds as per contract terms.

It has also instructed officials to measure the completed portions and assess the remaining work within 15 days, in line with public procurement laws, to proceed with further legal and administrative action.

The terminated contracts had been signed during fiscal years 2011/12, 2012/13, 2016/17, and 2017/18.

