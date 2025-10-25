Kathmandu, Oct 25: Police in Kathmandu have detained two individuals, including a Chinese citizen, for possessing Rs 6.9 million in unexplained cash. The arrests were made in Swayambhu on Thursday and the suspects were presented to the media on Friday, according to police.

Those in custody are identified as 22-year-old Rojina Sunar of Nilkantha Municipality, Dhading, and 38-year-old Chinese national Jio Yang, said Additional Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki.

Karki stated that the investigation is focused on determining the source of the money, which the suspects failed to justify. He added that police also seized gold jewelry from the rented room where the pair had been living. - People'S News Monitoring Service