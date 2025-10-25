Kathmandu, Oct 23: Complaints filed against former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah (Balen), and “Hamro Nepal” coordinator Sudan Gurung have been shelved.

According to a senior police, the decision was made regarding the complaints filed over incidents during the Gen Z protests on October 9 and 10 in Kathmandu. “Based on the available evidence, investigators concluded that there was no need to proceed with the complaints immediately, so they have been put on hold,” the source said.

The complaint against Oli and Lekhak was filed in the presence of Sudan Gurung and others. Initially, police had forwarded the complaint to an investigation commission, but it was later returned to the police office. Sources said the decision to shelve the cases was made after consultations with the Office of the Government Attorney.

The UML’s student wing, ANNFSU, had filed complaints against Balen Shah and Sudan Gurung. Although the police had received the complaints, they were never officially registered.

People's News Monitoring Service