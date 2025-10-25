Kathmandu, Oct 25: Police have detained 50 members of GenZ United who gathered at Maitighar Mandala for a protest without permission from local authorities.

According to Kathmandu District Police Office, the group was taken into custody for questioning after attempting to stage a demonstration on Saturday morning. Police said the detention was made because the protesters had not obtained prior approval and there was a risk of confrontation with other GenZ factions, which could endanger their own safety.

Among those detained, 24 are women and 26 are men.

GenZ United leader Madan Karki said they had requested permission from the Kathmandu District Administration Office to hold a peaceful protest but were denied. He criticized the police action, calling it undemocratic.

“We only wanted to gather peacefully with a positive message of unity among GenZ members, but we were stopped. The administration refused to grant permission,” Karki said.

People’s News Monitoring Service