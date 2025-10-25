Kathmandu, Oct 25: Prime Minister Sushila Karki held a meeting with the Home Minister, Home Secretary, and chiefs of all four security agencies to review the country’s current security situation.

The high-level meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, lasted about two hours and focused on assessing the present security environment and deciding on necessary measures.

Those attending included Prime Minister Karki, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Home Secretary Rameshwar Dangal, and the heads of the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and National Investigation Department.

According to officials, each security chief presented their assessment of the situation, and the meeting also discussed possible security challenges.

“We conducted a detailed analysis of the current security status. Reports suggest that some groups are preparing for protests,” Home Minister Aryal told reporters after the meeting. “Everyone is free to put forward their political demands responsibly. The government has kept the door open for dialogue to address political issues.”

He added that the government would engage in talks with concerned parties and seek peaceful solutions through dialogue, urging all sides to act responsibly given the current situation.

People’s News Monitoring Service