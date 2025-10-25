Kathmandu, Oct 25: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has expressed concern after reports emerged that Hyatt Regency Hotel had halted operations and barred employee entry. Following her inquiry, Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal spoke with the hotel’s management on Saturday morning.

Minister Khanal urged the management not to panic and to resume operations with confidence. “Do not be alarmed. Continue your services with high morale. The government stands with you and will ensure full security. Do not lose focus, keep your business running,” he told hotel officials.

According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the government plans further discussions with the hotel management on Sunday to explore necessary steps.

The hotel had suspended operations after vandalism and disorder during the “Gen-Z movement” on September 9. In a public notice issued Friday, the management said services could not be resumed immediately due to damages and ongoing security concerns.

Citing safety risks and ongoing repairs, the hotel requested all staff members not to report to work until further notice. “Considering security sensitivity and the risks of maintenance and reconstruction, the entire hotel remains closed,” read the notice issued by Human Resources Director Mohammad Yusuf Chaudhary. “All workers are advised not to enter the premises until another notice or decision is made.” People’s News Monitoring Service