Kathmandu, October 25: The Nepal Army has deployed personnel in 12 national parks, one wildlife reserve, and one hunting reserve across the country.

According to Brigadier General Manoj Thapa, Director of Military Operations, a total of 9,046 army personnel have been mobilized for the protection of national parks, wildlife reserves, hunting reserves, and the Chure conservation area as designated by the Government of Nepal.

Eight battalions, two forest and environment protection battalions, and seven independent companies of the Nepal Army have been assigned conservation duties. During the current fiscal year, the army confiscated 42 firearms, 1,976 traps and snares, 1,965 domestic tools, 335 vehicles, and 16 other items from various protected areas.

The strengthened security and conservation efforts by the Nepal Army over the past 15 years have led to a remarkable increase in the populations of tigers and rhinos.

The latest census reports 355 tigers and 752 rhinos in Nepal, compared to 121 tigers in 2009 and 400 rhinos in 2005.

In the course of achieving these conservation milestones, 116 army personnel have lost their lives due to wildlife attacks and other causes, according to the army. The Directorate of Public Relations and Information reported that five soldiers have been injured by wild animal attacks in the current fiscal year alone.

Additionally, to preserve the pristine beauty of Nepal’s Himalayas, the Nepal Army has been conducting annual mountain cleanup campaigns over the past decade.

People’s News Monitoring Service.