Kathmandu, October 25: Gen-Z representatives have expressed anger against the government. On Saturday, after police arrested around 50 Gen-Z representatives who had gathered peacefully at Maitighar Mandala for a demonstration, they lashed out at the government.

In the afternoon, they held a press conference and objected to the government’s arrest of those involved in uniting the Gen-Z movement. They warned that if the arrested individuals were not released immediately, they would be forced to take strong action. Gen-Z representative Manjana Rai said the government formed by the Gen-Z movement itself had failed to meet their demands.

Rai said, “Now we will be compelled to take new steps. We will not back down — this is our warning. Until our detained friends are released, we will be forced to act further.”

The Gen-Z representatives also warned that they would not tolerate government repression. Sagar Tamang, a Gen-Z representative from Bhojpur, called on everyone to stand against the government’s oppressive policies.

He said, “They won’t even let us unify. What kind of government is this? Should even the unification campaign be stopped? No, this can’t go on. Our demands must be met quickly. If the government does nothing and continues to suppress our friends like this, we won’t tolerate it. Whatever we have to do, we’ll do it. Until our unification campaign is complete, we must all set everything aside and come together for the sake of the country.”

Tamang added that since the very government created by the Gen-Z movement has turned repressive against them, it is now time to resist. He said they plan to continue the movement until their demands are addressed.

People’s News Monitoring Service.