Kathmandu, Oct 25: A prisoner who had escaped from Bhimphedi Prison in Makwanpur has been killed in Gaindakot, Nawalparasi East. A group of five to eight people reportedly murdered 28-year-old Narayan Kumal.

According to Superintendent of Police Yubaraj Khadka of Nawalparasi East, Kumal was attacked with sharp weapons near a brick kiln in Gaindakot Municipality on Friday night and died on the spot.

The deceased was a resident of Padampur in Kalika Municipality-4, Chitwan. Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the killing and launched an investigation, SP Khadka said.

Kumal had escaped from Bhimphedi Prison during the Gen-Z protests. He had been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Rs 35,000 for rape. Police sources said he escaped from prison on September 9. He was originally arrested on July 19, 2017.

People’s News Monitoring Service