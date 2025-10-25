Kathmandu, Oct 25: The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has disconnected power supply to 18 additional industries over unresolved tariff disputes related to trunk and dedicated lines. The disconnections were carried out on Friday evening, according to NEA spokesperson Rajan Dhakal.

Dhakal said all industries with pending disputes have had their lines cut except the state-owned Udayapur Cement and Hetauda Cement. Earlier, the NEA had cut off supply to six major industries, including Jagadamba Steel, Reliance Spinning Mills, Shivam Cement, Ghorahi Cement, Arghakhanchi Cement Industries, and Triveni Spinning Mills, the day after Laxmi Puja.

The NEA had warned remaining industries to pay the first installment of their dues immediately. After they failed to comply, their connections were severed. So far, 14 industries have paid their first installment. Dabur Nepal and the Far-Western Aviation Office were spared as their previous security deposits covered the due amounts.

Six other companies—Arihant Multifiber, Raghupati Jute Mill, Baba Jute Mill, United Cement Pvt Ltd, Maruti Cement, and Polypacks—have taken the matter to court, so their power lines remain intact under court orders. Dhakal said all others have been disconnected.

The NEA’s board meeting on September 26 had decided to recover the disputed charges, giving industries until September 18 to settle dues. Industrialists, however, have refused to pay, calling the charges unfair.

People’s News Monitoring Service