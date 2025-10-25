Rukum Paschim, Oct 25: Eight people have died and ten others were injured after a jeep plunged about 700 meters off an inner road at Lisne in Banfikot Rural Municipality-7, Rukum West, on Friday evening.

The jeep, registered as Ra 1 Ja 422, was heading to Syalakhadi in Aathbiskot Municipality-2 from Khalanga, the district headquarters, when it met with the accident, police said. Seven people died at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries at Salle District Hospital.

According to Police Inspector and Information Officer Hari Prasad Pun, the deceased have been identified as Kamala Wali, 30; Tekjung Budha, 16; Dilmaya Budha, 15; Manika Wali, 17; Sharmila BK, 18; Gopal Wali, 22; Kalpana Nepal, 15; and Sabita BK, 28, all from Aathbiskot Municipality.

Ten others were injured in the crash. Those hurt include Sirjana Budha, 17; Sapana Nepal, 15; Juna Budha, 18; Sangita Budha, 17; Shanti Budha, 19; Anjana Airi, 17; Mahima Oli, 20; Manisha Thapa, 17; Sabita BK, 15; and the driver, Topjung Budha, 34.

Police said nine of the injured are receiving treatment at Salle District Hospital, while Juna Budha has been referred to Nepalgunj for advanced care. Preliminary investigation suggests the accident may have been caused by overloading and the narrow condition of the road.