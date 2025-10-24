Washington, Oct 24: US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea on 30 October on the sidelines of a summit in Asia, the White House has confirmed.

The meeting between Xi and Trump has been in the works for weeks but was called into question as tensions between the world's two largest economies continued to rise.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting for both leaders since Trump's return to office.

Trump has threatened to impose an extra 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November if China does not roll back its tightened restrictions on its rare earth exports.

In a press briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the meeting between both leaders.

The bilteral meeting will happen at the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (Apec), which takes place from the 31 October - 1 November this year in South Korea's Gyeongju.

"I'll be meeting with President Xi of China. We have a pretty long meeting scheduled. We can work out a lot of our doubts and questions and our tremendous assets together," Trump had said earlier.

"I think something will work out. We have a very good relationship, but that will be a big one."

China's commerce minister Wang Wentao on Friday expressed optimism over the upcoming negotiations with the US.

He said past rounds of talks showed that "it is entirely possible to find solutions to each other's concerns" and "promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations".

Trump is also set to meet South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung during his trip to South Korea, and participate in a working dinner for leaders.

It is part of a wider trip that Trump is taking to Asia, which also includes a stop for him at a meeting in Malaysia on Sunday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.

He will also meet leaders from Malaysia, South Korea and Japan - notably with its new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, said the White House press secretary.

People's News Monitoring Service