Kathmandu, Oct 24: Traffic police in the Kathmandu Valley have maintained strict patrols during the Tihar festival, unlike Dashain when their presence had thinned following the Gen-Z protests. Police officials said constant vigilance this time helped prevent serious road accidents and kept traffic flowing smoothly.

According to Superintendent of Police Naresh Raj Subedi, spokesperson for the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office (KVTPO), 16 minor two-wheeler accidents were reported on Tihar day. “A team led by the traffic chief was on the streets throughout the festival, and because of that, there were no fatalities,” he said.

Police records show that 199 drivers were booked for drunk driving, while 15 people sustained minor injuries during the festival period.

Senior Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari, who heads the KVTPO, said the department enforced strict safety measures. “We used CCTV surveillance to monitor reckless driving and ensured police presence at key locations,” he said. Officers were stationed around busy points such as Koteshwor, New Bus Park, Ratnapark, Kalanki, Chabahil, and major areas of Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.

People's News Monitoring Service