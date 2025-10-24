Kathmandu, Oct 24: Singer Neetu Paudel, who set herself on fire after dousing her body with petrol, has died during treatment, police confirmed.

She passed away Friday morning at Kirtipur Burn Hospital, said Kathmandu District Police Superintendent Pawan Kumar Bhattarai.

Paudel had attempted self-immolation last Saturday afternoon at the office of musician and singer Babul Giri. She was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident.

Meanwhile, after her death, musician Babul Giri, also known as Dhan Bahadur, has come into police contact, according to Kathmandu District Police. He had been summoned earlier as well in connection with Paudel’s previous suicide attempts.

Police said Paudel had set herself on fire at Giri's Anamnagar studio, where Giri also sustained minor injuries. He was discharged from Kirtipur Burn Hospital the same day but was later taken into police custody for questioning.