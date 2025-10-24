Kathmandu, Oct 24 : Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Kulman Ghising has clarified that there has been no discussion about him joining any political party.

Responding to media reports linking him to the formation of a new political group called Ujyalo Nepal Party and claims that he was set to become its chairperson, Ghising said he had taken serious note of the misleading news circulating on social media and in the press.

“There has been no discussion about my involvement in that party as reported. I also clarify that I did not participate in any so-called ‘Zoom meeting’ as claimed,” he said.

“Such false and baseless reports have been spread with ill intent and without any consultation with me. I strongly refute them and urge everyone not to be misled.”

