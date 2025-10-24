Kathmandu, October 24: Gen-Z youths staged a demonstration at Maitighar, Kathmandu, on Friday, calling for unity among young people and vowing not to let the sacrifices of martyrs go in vain.

The participants emphasized the need for solidarity among youths to support both martyrs and the injured. They also voiced concern over attempts to tarnish the image of the Gen-Z movement, urging all young people to remain calm and united.

During the protest, demonstrators carried placards with messages such as “Let’s fulfill the history written in blood through our deeds,” “Don’t let the martyrs’ blood go to waste,” and “Gen-Z United — Healing the Nation’s Wounds.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.