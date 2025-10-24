Kathmandu, October 24: The Nepali Army, one of the country’s key security institutions, has successfully completed 32 strategically significant road projects, according to Brigadier General Manoj Thapa, Director of Military Operations.

In the process, the Army has opened pilot tracks for more than 1,400 kilometers of roads and handed them over to the government. Among its notable contributions, the Army helped connect Humla district to the national road network by installing a bailey bridge at Chuwa Khola under the Karnali Corridor, a national pride project.

Currently, the Army is constructing more than 274 kilometers of roads under five major projects — including Khandbari–Kimathanka, Karnali Corridor, Beni–Arughat–Larke Bhanjyang, and Darchula–Tinkar routes. Brigadier General Thapa said the Army is prioritizing the timely completion of all national pride projects.

The Kathmandu–Tarai/Madhesh Expressway, managed by the Nepali Army, is also progressing steadily. The Army took responsibility for the 70.977 km-long expressway in April 2017 (Baisakh 2074 BS). Although initial delays occurred due to the time taken to approve the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the project has now achieved 43.6% physical progress and 44.72% financial progress, according to Project Director Dharmendra Kumar Jha.

The expressway includes construction of over 87 bridges, some as tall as 82 meters, many of which are nearing completion. Jha confirmed that the project is on track to be completed by the end of Chaitra 2083 BS (March 2027) within the estimated cost of NPR 213 billion.

Once completed, the expressway will provide a shorter and faster route linking the Kathmandu Valley with the central Tarai, significantly reducing transportation time and costs, and boosting national economic growth.

Of the seven tunnels planned, two have been completed, two are under construction, and portal work is ongoing on the remaining three. The Army stated it is making every possible effort to meet the project’s completion goals within the stipulated timeframe.

People’s News Monitoring Service.