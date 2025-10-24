Kathmandu, October 24: Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narsingh KC has called for a roundtable conference to save the country from potential conflict. In a post on social media platform X on Friday, KC urged political forces to come together for dialogue and consensus.

He stated that mutual distrust between political parties and the government has reached a level comparable to that between “a snake, a frog, and a scorpion,” emphasizing that all sides should participate in a roundtable conference to achieve national consensus and move forward.

KC warned that the very existence of the nation is currently at risk, stressing the need for broad national unity to overcome the crisis. Referring to the recent Gen Z movement, he criticized the state mechanism for its lack of prior knowledge or preparedness before the protests, calling it a direct example of the system’s incompetence and total failure.

He further said that in the face of this national crisis, leaders and citizens must rise above personal biases, party interests, and prejudices, and think beyond ideological and political boundaries. KC concluded that a shared national vision is essential for the country to move forward.

People’s News Monitoring Service.