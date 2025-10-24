The necessary procedures have been initiated to construct the Humla Karnali II Hydropower Project with a total capacity of 335 megawatts in Humla district, which lags in economic development. The project is located in the Kharpunath and Sarkegad rural municipalities of Humla. The Ministry of Forests and Environment has already requested suggestions and feedback for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) through public notices.

The project will require a total of 47.13 hectares of land. Under the Environment Protection Act, 2076, hydropower projects with a capacity of over 50 megawatts must undergo an environmental impact assessment. Accordingly, the EIA process has been initiated, and the ministry is currently conducting the necessary studies.

Based on river flow, the project is a major initiative in the Karnali River basin. Since it will be built on the Humla Karnali, known locally as the Bahremase Glacier River, the project is considered significant.

The proposed project has a design discharge of 118.70 cubic meters per second. Two diversion tunnels will be constructed, measuring 545 meters and 542 meters in length, with a diameter of 9.5 meters. The project is expected to generate 609.89 GWh of electricity in the dry season and 1,184.83 GWh in the rainy season.

Electricity produced will be connected to the Mugu Karnali Hub via a 20-kilometer-long double-circuit 400 kV transmission line. During construction, 56 households will be affected, and 188 trees will need to be cut.

The cost per megawatt is estimated at NPR 21.76 crore, while the total cost will be around NPR 72.908 billion. The project will provide employment for an average of 1,805 people during construction and 115 people during operation.