Telangana, Oct 24 : At least 25 passengers were reportedly killed and several others injured when a private sleeper coach travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district early on Friday, 24 October.

According to The Hindu, the luxury coach, carrying about 40 passengers, was struck by a bike coming from the opposite direction at around 3.30 a.m. Flames broke out from the front of the bus immediately after the impact and spread rapidly, causing the fuel tank to explode and the vehicle to be engulfed within minutes.

Many passengers, who were asleep, woke up amid screams and confusion. Some escaped through the emergency exit with minor injuries, while others were trapped as thick smoke and flames cut off access to exits, The Hindu reported. Locals from a nearby kiosk rushed to help but their rescue efforts were hampered by heavy rain, and the bus was gutted before fire tenders could bring the blaze under control.

Police said the driver and cleaner went missing after the mishap, and the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased, instructing state officials to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh authorities and arrange relief measures. He spoke with the Chief Secretary K. Ramkrishna Rao and the Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy, and suggested that a helpline be set up immediately. The Gadwal District Collector and the Superintendent of Police were asked to visit the accident site.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a UAE tour, described the incident as “devastating” and said the government would extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. In a message on X, he directed senior officials to visit the spot and to ensure the best efforts are made to save those with severe burns.

