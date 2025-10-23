Kathmandu, October 23: Today, after Bhai Tika, the Tihar festival has concluded. With the conclusion of the Tihar festival, preparations for Chhath, one of the most significant festivals celebrated across Nepal — especially in the Tarai region — have begun in full swing.

According to Dhruva Ray, a cultural scholar from Jaleshwar Municipality-5, Chhath is regarded as the principal festival of the Mithila region. Since worshipping the Sun God (Surya Bhagwan) and Chhathi Mata takes place in water, cleaning of ponds, rivers, and lakes, repairing of ghats, filling of potholes, and road maintenance works are underway, informed Vijay Kumar Singh, Ward Chair of Jaleshwar-8.

In Mithilanchal, the Chhath festival is considered a celebration of deep faith and devotion. Mayor of Jaleshwar Municipality, Suresh Shah Sonar, said that since the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, preparations have begun a week in advance.

At Pathak Pond in Jaleshwar-8, a temple made of bamboo and wood is being constructed in the middle of the pond for worship, along with a bamboo walkway floating on water to reach it.

Keshav Jha, coordinator of the Chhath Puja Committee, informed that a 500-meter-long cave-style pavilion (gufa wala pandal) is being built with decorative lights and ornaments.

Similarly, Ward Chair Anil Jha said that at Barun Sarovar in Jaleshwar-1, large pavilions and colorful decorations have been set up around the pond for the festival.

District Coordination Committee Coordinator Suman Kumar Lal Karna added that similar preparations are ongoing along rivers in Matihani, Gaushala, Aurahi, Balwa, and Loharpatti, where Chhath is traditionally observed.

