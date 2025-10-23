Kathmandu, October 23: Investigations and reports have revealed that Temba Yungyung, a Tibetan refugee who obtained Nepali citizenship from Lalitpur, has been actively involved in religious, political, and international economic activities. According to high-level government sources, Temba serves as the chief lama of Trichen Norbuche Monastery (Rato Gumba) in Swayambhu.

He is said to be one of the close associates of the Dalai Lama and has accumulated a significant amount of land around Jharsing Pauwa, east of Kathmandu. A recently surfaced photograph shows Temba meeting the Dalai Lama, during which he reportedly presented a gold-plated Buddha statue as a gift.

It is also reported that Temba met the sister of Karmapa Lama during her recent visit to Nepal and held an extended meeting with several associates of the Dalai Lama who had arrived from Dharamshala at Rato Gumba.

Sources claim that Temba maintains an unusually close relationship with Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Ganesh Parajuli and that he provided financial support during Parajuli’s election campaign.

Another lama working in coordination with Temba is reportedly a Chinese national of Tibetan origin. The two are alleged to have been involved in transferring large sums of money received from abroad under the guise of religious activities to the Dalai Lama’s residence in Dharamshala.

Additionally, Temba Yungyung operates schools and monasteries in Siliguri, India. It is understood that he and his associate lama jointly channel funds received from foreign sources to various monasteries, schools, and religious centers in India.

Although primarily known as a yoga instructor, the associate lama has been reported to engage in financial dealings with Temba while posing as a monk. Members of the Tibetan refugee community in Kathmandu have accused him of maintaining ties with international arms trafficking groups.

Meanwhile, Temba’s close connection with RSP lawmaker Ganesh Parajuli continues to draw attention, with reports again suggesting that Temba provided financial assistance to help Parajuli secure his electoral victory. (Janaaastha News)

