Kathmandu, October 23: At an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, on Tuesday (21 October) the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) formally proposed forming a new national consensus that includes the monarchy as a key component to help the country find a political way forward.

The RPP, which was the fifth-largest party in the dissolved House of Representatives, presented the proposal for a tripartite understanding involving the monarchy, the Gen-Z movement, and the political parties — marking the first time such a proposal has been officially tabled in government-level discussions.

RPP spokesperson Mohan Kumar Shrestha, who attended the meeting, said the proposal aims to use the current transitional period as an opportunity to bring political stability following the Gen-Z uprising and its aftermath.

“We proposed that this interim period should be used as a historic opportunity to correct the past mistakes and weaknesses. There should be a new understanding among the traditional institution — the monarchy, the emerging transformative force — the Gen-Z movement, and the political parties before holding the next elections,” Shrestha said.

RPP General Secretary Rajendra Gurung and spokesperson Mohan Kumar Shrestha represented the party at the all-party meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service.