Kathmandu, October 23: The United Nations has announced plans to reduce the number of peacekeeping troops deployed in conflict zones by up to 25 percent due to budget constraints. The move is expected to affect all contributing nations both economically and diplomatically, including Nepal — one of the world’s leading peacekeeping contributors.

Despite the planned cuts, Nepal will remain among the top troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions. Currently, more than 120,000 peacekeepers from over 120 nations are serving in 14 UN missions worldwide, working to maintain peace and stability in conflict-affected regions.

According to the Nepal Army’s Directorate of Military Operations, the UN’s budget shortfall — caused by delayed or insufficient financial contributions from member states — has forced the organization to downsize its global peacekeeping force.

Brigadier General Anup Jung Thapa, Director of Military Operations, stated that Nepal’s diplomatic presence and credibility have been strongly linked to its peacekeeping role. “Even if the number of peacekeepers is reduced globally, Nepal will remain one of the leading contributors,” he said.

Currently, 5,819 Nepali soldiers, including 538 women, are deployed across ten UN missions. Nepali peacekeepers are recognized for their courage, professionalism, and discipline. Over the years, 159,664 Nepali troops have served under the UN flag, earning peace medals and global recognition. During those missions, 74 soldiers lost their lives and 75 were seriously injured.

Officials emphasized that peacekeeping deployments are often adjusted based on operational needs, but this reduction is primarily due to financial constraints. The UN plans to implement the troop reduction proportionally across member countries to maintain balance.

Nepal has expressed its readiness to deploy up to 10,000 peacekeepers if requested by the UN in the future. Military officials acknowledged that the reduction could slightly impact foreign currency earnings and limit Nepal’s indirect diplomatic influence in regions where its troops are deployed.

Despite these challenges, Nepal’s longstanding reputation as a committed and professional peacekeeping nation remains intact. According to the UN, even after the proportional downsizing, Nepal will continue to rank among the top contributors to global peacekeeping operations. (RSS)

People’s News Monitoring Service.