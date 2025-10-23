Kathmandu, October 23: The Mustang Customs Office at the Nepal–China northern Korala border point has collected revenue worth Rs 3.01 billion. The office reported that it accumulated Rs 3.01 billion and 14.4 million in revenue since the trade route came into full operation on September 16 (31 Bhadra).

According to the office, goods imported and exported through the Korala checkpoint—including electric vehicles—are cleared through customs agents representing respective traders. Chief of the Nechung-based Mustang Customs Office, Ramesh Khadka, said that a total of 664 cargo containers have been inspected and dispatched to their destinations so far.

Of these, 657 containers were imported from China, while seven containers were exported from Nepal to China. The imported goods primarily consist of ready-made clothes, cosmetics, and electronic products targeting the Dashain–Tihar festival season. On the export side, Nepal has been sending handicrafts and locally made products.

Khadka further stated that 1,498 electric cars imported from China have been cleared through the Korala checkpoint and sent to their destinations.

The Korala checkpoint was brought into operation by the Department of Customs as an alternative trade route following the disruption of the Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi border points. To facilitate smoother trade, the department has integrated the Mustang Customs Office into the online customs system and allowed the opening of letters of credit (LCs) for trade through this route.

Despite the full operation of the checkpoint, Khadka said that extreme cold and high-altitude geography pose year-round challenges for trade. At an elevation of 4,610 meters, transport vehicles often face problems as fuel freezes in cold weather, requiring manual assistance to restart or move vehicles downhill.

To ensure uninterrupted trade throughout the year, Khadka emphasized the need for improved road conditions and additional infrastructure development at the Korala checkpoint.

Earlier, on November 13, 2023 (27 Kartik 2080), China had opened the Korala border year-round for residents of Upper Mustang for household shopping. During that time, China had officially announced the year-round opening of the checkpoint for local trade, allowing Nepali citizens from Upper Mustang to cross into China using border passes issued by the District Administration Office.

