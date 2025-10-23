Kathmandu, October 23: Ravi Kiran Hamal, a prominent figure associated with the Gen-Z movement who was previously detained during the protests, has submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) demanding the arrest of Prime Minister Sushila Karki and an impartial investigation into her alleged actions during the movement.

Hamal, who has been linked to the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), made the petition public through his social media account.

In his statement, Hamal accused Prime Minister Karki of seizing power unconstitutionally and rising to power over the blood of youths who were martyred during the Gen-Z uprising.

He further alleged that several members of Karki’s administration are involved in anti-state activities and are currently under investigation by state bodies. Hamal claimed that the Karki-led government sponsored mass killings during the movement and instigated violence by provoking protesters.

Hamal also charged that Karki encouraged individuals involved in the suppression and killing of innocent youths, later calling them for political negotiations under the pretext of elections. He has demanded her immediate arrest and a fair probe into her alleged involvement in the crackdown.

