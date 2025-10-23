Kathmandu, October 23: The construction of the Nepal–China Friendship Bridge connecting Rasuwagadhi and Kerung has reached its final stage. The side railings and supporting structures have already been installed, and only the placement of the middle slab remains before vehicles can start using the bridge.

According to engineer Amarendra Kumar Yadav, the information officer for the Galchi–Trishuli–Mailung–Syafrubesi–Rasuwagadhi Road Project, the bridge is being built entirely at China’s expense. “Since all construction work is being handled by the Chinese side, we don’t have full details, but it appears that only the middle slab is left to be installed. Once that is done, vehicles will be able to cross,” Yadav said.

Local residents reported that the Chinese construction team has accelerated work with the goal of completing the bridge and opening it for vehicle movement soon after the Chhath festival.

The previous concrete bridge connecting Rasuwagadhi and Kerung was swept away on July 8 (Asar 24) when floodwaters from the Kerung and Lende rivers in China merged into the Bhote Koshi River. Following the destruction, the Chinese government began constructing a new Bailey bridge at the same site.

Rasuwagadhi–Kerung serves as Nepal’s second-largest trade route with China after Tatopani. Since the bridge was washed away, cross-border trade through Rasuwagadhi has come to a complete halt.

People’s News Monitoring Service.