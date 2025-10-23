Kathmandu, October 23: General public are compelled to pay excessive fine if delayed payment of the electricity bills on time, however, a group of businessmen led by ex-president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI), is playing a dirty game denying to pay electricity used by a group of businessmen in their industries.

A long-standing conflict over unpaid electricity charges is continue between several major industrialists and the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), highlighting the intertwined nature of business, politics, and regulatory oversight in the country.

The dispute dates back to FY 2071/72, when Nepal faced severe power shortages and the public endured up to 18 hours of load-shedding. At that time, Arghakhanchi Cement Industries owner Pashupati Murarka allegedly leveraged political influence and ties with government officials to secure uninterrupted electricity for his factories. However, when it came time to pay for trunk line and dedicated feeder usage, Murarka reportedly disputed a bill amounting to Rs 224 crore, using the issue as a political tool.

Murarka later became the president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) from 2071 to 2073, and reportedly encouraging other industrialists not to settle dues. Former NEA Managing Director Kulman Ghising attempted to enforce payments, issuing directives to recover outstanding charges, but Murarka pressured industrialists to avoid compliance.

Subsequent FNCCI leadership under Shekhar Golcha also faced interference from Murarka, who reportedly influenced policy and decisions to advance his own agenda. The issue has resurfaced recently with Kulman Ghising now serving as Energy Minister. His administration, through newly appointed NEA Executive Director Manoj Silwal, has started enforcing electricity disconnections for Murarka-associated industries, including Arghakhanchi Cement, Jagdamba Steel, Reliance Spinning Mills, Shivam Cement, Ghorahi Cement, and Triveni Spinning Mills.

According to NEA, the outstanding dues are substantial:

Arghakhanchi Cement: Rs 44.84 crore

Jagdamba Steel: Rs 160 crore

Reliance Spinning: Rs 75.37 crore

Shivam Cement: Rs 77.88 crore

Ghorahi Cement: Rs 50.85 crore

Triveni Spinning: Rs 32.10 crore

The companies argue that they have not received bills for electricity consumed via dedicated feeders and trunk lines, and refuse to pay until the regulatory dispute is resolved. Some companies, however, including Ashok and Hama Steel, have begun settling dues in installments following NEA directives, while others continue to follow Murarka’s guidance to withhold payment.

The Electricity Tariff Fixation Commission had earlier approved additional premium charges for continuous electricity users and trunk line usage in 2072 and 2073, but industrial compliance has been inconsistent, allegedly due to political protection.

Officials say the dispute has now evolved beyond financial matters into a political power struggle, reflecting the blurred lines between industrial interests, government authority, and regulatory enforcement in Nepal.

