Kathmandu, Oct 22: In the month of Ashoj ( from mid-September to mid-October), land revenue offices across the country collected a total of Rs 2,75,85,57,927.

The Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9 had caused fire and damage to more than a dozen land offices nationwide. Festive season activities and the protests made operations difficult, resulting in normal revenue collection, according to the Department of Land Management and Records.

The department reported that in October, service fees totaled Rs 21,30,75,260, registration fees Rs 1,44,16,87,755, and capital gains tax Rs 1,06,19,35,537.

Among individual offices, the Chabahil land office in Kathmandu collected Rs 27,42,96,210, while the Kalanki office, affected by fire and vandalism, collected Rs 41,50,371.

Similarly, the Butwal office collected Rs 5,03,56,639, Damak in Jhapa Rs 2,86,41,390, and Manmaiju in Kathmandu Rs 4,77,23,361, the department said.

In October, 23,353 documents were processed. Additionally, 2,442 name transfers, 23,914 mortgages, and 17,930 releases were recorded. The department noted a total of 79,739 property-related transactions during the month.

People's News Monitoring Service