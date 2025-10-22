Bhaktapur, Oct 22: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has said that the process to include the Nepal Sambat calendar on banknotes issued by Nepal Rastra Bank will move forward.

Speaking at a garland-laying and felicitation ceremony organized today by the National Luminary Shankhadhar Sakhwa Foundation in Madhyapur Thimi, Prime Minister Karki said the government will consult the concerned authorities to begin the process.

She stated that the government’s decision to include Nepal Sambat in official documents shows its commitment to preserving, promoting, and implementing the calendar in practice.

Karki added that the government has directed ministries to ensure effective implementation of Nepal Sambat in government offices and will work with the foundation to monitor its progress.

-People's News Monitoring Service