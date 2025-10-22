Kathmandu, Oct 22: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has called on all parties and citizens to cooperate in the upcoming national elections scheduled for March 5.

Speaking at a program in Lalitpur’s Mangalbazar to mark Nepal Sambat 1146, she said the government is committed to ensuring a free and safe environment for voters to exercise their rights.

She said the government has a duty to address the aspirations of the Gen Z movement within the framework of Nepal’s constitution. “Let’s work together and act as responsible citizens,” she said.

“To strengthen democracy, achieve prosperity, and protect citizens’ rights, the government is committed to conducting elections in a fear-free environment.”

Karki expressed confidence that all political parties, groups, and communities would extend their support for the election process.

She also invoked the legacy of national icon Shankhadhar Sakhwa:, who freed impoverished citizens from debt 1,146 years ago during King Raghavdev’s reign — an act that marked the beginning of Nepal Sambat.

Remembering Sakhwa:, declared a national luminary in 1999, she said his values of social unity, sacrifice, and humanity remain relevant today. “We must place national interests above personal or party interests if we want to fulfill our national aspirations,” she added.

People's News Monitoring Service