Kathmandu: All political parties have agreed to take part in the upcoming national elections following an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Sushila Karki. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar on Tuesday, brought together leaders from across the political spectrum.

Government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Jagdish Kharel, said after the meeting that while all parties expressed readiness to participate in the election, they raised concerns about security arrangements.

According to Minister Kharel, party representatives also demanded a thorough investigation into incidents of vandalism and arson during the Gen Z movement and called for action against those responsible. “The meeting discussed the elections scheduled for March 5, issues of good governance and corruption control, and the need to probe the damage caused during the Gen Z protests,” he said. “The government shared updates on preparations to create a conducive environment for the polls, while the Election Commission briefed the parties on election security, resources, and logistics.”

Kharel said the parties stressed the need to further strengthen the security environment to ensure peaceful voting. “All parties have agreed to participate in the election, but they have emphasized that the government must guarantee adequate security arrangements,” he added.

