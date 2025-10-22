Bhaktapur, Oct 22: CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli has accused Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal of harboring a personal vendetta against him and claimed that the government may be planning further action targeting him.

Visiting his burnt-down residence in Balkot, Bhaktapur, on Wednesday, Oli said the Home Minister’s remarks reflected the government’s intent and hostility toward him. “The Home Minister’s statements reveal the government’s motives. "

He further said, "There’s clear personal animosity against me. I haven’t crossed their line, don’t even know where the house in question is, haven’t done anything, yet the hostility is intense,” Oli said, adding, “I suspect the government is preparing to take additional action.”

Earlier, Minister Aryal had stated that Oli was not above the law, responding to Oli’s earlier comment that he would not appear for questioning over the incidents of September 8–9.

Oli claimed the government was pressuring individuals involved in the Gen Z movement to act against him. “Government officials are telling the so-called Gen Z members to put pressure on us. They’ve been instructed to frame and push for my arrest,” he said.

He further declared that the UML remains active to oppose what he called the government’s wrongdoings. “The UML will not bow down to threats and intimidation from a suddenly sprouted government,” he said.

-People's News Monitoring Service