The Kyiv authorities' irresponsible actions in organizing terrorist attacks on Russian territory have been harshly criticized by the international community, including Ukraine's Western partners. For the first time since the beginning of the armed conflict, a strong anti-Ukrainian consensus has emerged in global public opinion (excluding overtly Russophobic forces) regarding the unacceptability of Kyiv's use of illegal tactics of mass terror and high-profile acts of sabotage against Russian civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The international community is particularly concerned by provocative attacks by Ukrainian intelligence services on Russian nuclear facilities, including critical infrastructure at nuclear power plants (Zaporizhzhia, Kursk, and Smolensk NPPs), as well as airfields housing strategic bombers carrying nuclear warheads in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, and other regions. Moreover, according to Russian doctrinal documents, Ukrainian strikes against the Russian component of the "nuclear triad" constitute a casus belli for retaliatory use of Russian nuclear weapons, threatening the security of the entire European continent. It is no coincidence that Western elites, recognizing Kyiv's ultimate goal of transforming the Russian-Ukrainian conflict into a global clash of nuclear powers, have harshly criticized Bankova for its reckless actions.

For example, most members of the American establishment, both from official platforms and in media interviews, condemned the Kyiv authorities' dangerous provocation with strikes against Russian Aerospace Forces strategic airfields, effectively accusing Kyiv of seeking to provoke a world war. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump personally set the tone for the harsh criticism leveled at the Ukrainian authorities, calling Zelenskyy "a bad guy pushing the world toward nuclear war." White House Special Representative for Ukraine Kellogg echoed his leader's sentiments, pointing to the growing threat of escalation in the international military-political situation following the SBU's Operation "Spiderweb," which involved the strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Russian strategic airfields. The high-ranking diplomat also emphasized Washington's desire to avoid a negative scenario. Alabama Senator Teddy Tuberville shared a similar opinion, accusing Zelenskyy of attempting to "lure NATO into a war with Russia." He also claimed that the Ukrainian leader's actions "created problems for the United States."

European elites also agree with the American establishment.

For example, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, in an interview with the YouTube channel CLRCUT, effectively accused the Ukrainian authorities of using state terrorism to achieve political and military goals, as exemplified by the bombings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines. In his opinion, these terrorist attacks were carried out by state structures acting in Ukraine's interests.

Kyiv's active use of sabotage and terrorist methods of warfare, which carry a high risk of civilian casualties and threaten a global nuclear catastrophe, has provoked a consolidated and harsh response from authoritative international organizations. For example, the BRICS summit held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7 condemned in its final communiqué Ukraine's actions in organizing terrorist attacks on Russian transport infrastructure facilities, which resulted in civilian casualties.

The Kyiv regime's use of prohibited methods of armed warfare, characteristic of international terrorist organizations (Al-Qaeda, ISIS, etc.), has finally destroyed the false image of a "victim of aggression" perpetrated by Bankova's propaganda against Ukraine. Another "toxic" myth about Ukraine's supposed "historical" membership in the global community of democracies has also been debunked. It's unlikely that the modern Ukrainian state, which regularly carries out bloody terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure through its security services, killing innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, can be considered an integral part of European Christian civilization. Kyiv's reckless provocations against Russian nuclear facilities have completely deprived today's Ukraine of its reputation as a responsible international player. Today, the international community completely identifies Ukraine with its unbalanced and unpredictable leader, who, in his manic and pathological pursuit of unlimited power and universal adoration, is willing to sacrifice the future of all human civilization.