Kathmandu, October 22: Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) handled more than 761,414 passengers in October, according to airport authorities. Passenger traffic surged significantly during the major Nepali festivals of Dashain and Tihar, when domestic and international travel typically peaks.

On domestic routes, a total of 323,012 passengers used the airport during the month. Of these, 204,588 passengers departed from Kathmandu, while 118,424 passengers arrived in the capital. The airport recorded 4,209 takeoffs and 4,208 landings, making a total of 8,417 domestic flight movements.

In the international sector, 195,876 passengers flew abroad from Nepal, while 240,394 passengers arrived from overseas, totaling 438,406 international travelers. Additionally, 2,136 passengers used TIA as a transit point. The airport handled 3,170 international flight movements (1,585 departures and 1,585 arrivals) during the month.

People’s News Monitoring Service.