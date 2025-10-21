Kathmandu, October 21: India’s capital city, New Delhi, has once again been engulfed by dense and toxic smog since Monday morning, pushing air pollution levels far beyond safe limits, agencies report. According to official data, the concentration of harmful pollutants has surged to 16 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended daily limit.

With a population of over 30 million, Delhi and its vast metropolitan region have become one of the most polluted capitals in the world, a recurring crisis as winter approaches each year. The combination of crop residue burning, industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and now fireworks from the Diwali festival has created a hazardous blanket of smog. Cold air traps pollutants closer to the ground, worsening the situation.

Although India’s Supreme Court had allowed only “green firecrackers”—designed to release fewer pollutants—reports suggest many residents ignored the restrictions during this year’s Diwali celebrations.

According to air-quality monitoring group IQAir, levels of PM2.5—microscopic particles that can enter the bloodstream and cause cancer—reached 248 micrograms per cubic meter in some parts of Delhi on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has warned that conditions could deteriorate further in the coming days. It has urged authorities to reduce diesel generator use, ensure uninterrupted power supply, and implement emergency pollution-control measures.

In a new attempt to combat the crisis, the Delhi government is preparing to conduct its first-ever cloud seeding experiment this month. The technique involves spraying salt or chemicals into clouds to induce artificial rainfall that can help clear airborne pollutants. “All preparations for the cloud seeding have been completed, and test flights and pilot training are done,” said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Health experts warn that Delhi’s worsening air pollution poses severe long-term health risks. A 2023 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health reported that air pollution caused around 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019. Meanwhile, UNICEF has raised alarms over the impact on children, saying polluted air exposes them to acute respiratory infections and other health complications.

People’s News Monitoring Service.