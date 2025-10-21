Mustang, Oct 21: A total of 75,599 tourists visited Mustang in the month of October, with numbers rising during the Dashain and Tihar holiday season.

Both domestic and foreign visitors were drawn to the region’s spiritual and natural charm, including the famous Muktinath temple, unique Himalayan geography, and stunning biodiversity. Popular destinations such as Korala, Lomanthang Palace, Chhoser Cave, Dhumba Lake, Thini, Jomsom, Marpha, and the Nilgiri and Dhaulagiri mountain ranges attracted many travelers.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chhiring Kippa Lama, 65,740 domestic and 9,859 foreign tourists entered Mustang through the Beni–Jomsom road in October. Between October 7 and 17 alone, 49,371 visitors were recorded.

Among them, 14,389 tourists visited Upper Mustang, including 13,929 Nepalis and 450 foreigners. In the same period last year, Mustang had received a total of 59,831 visitors, including 47,293 domestic and 12,538 foreign tourists.

Despite the seasonal surge, overall tourist numbers have dropped by 20.85 percent compared to last year. From mid-July to mid-October this fiscal year, Mustang welcomed 118,689 tourists — 91,125 domestic and 27,464 foreign.

In the fiscal year 2081/82, Mustang had recorded a total of 705,779 visitors, including 555,326 domestic and 150,453 foreign tourists, according to official data.

People's News Monitoring Service