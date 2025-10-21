Kathmandu, Oct 21: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal has said that former Prime Minister and UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli is subject to the same laws as everyone else.

Reacting to Oli’s taunt, “Arrest me if you can,” Aryal stated that the time when political leaders could remain untouchable is over.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he remarked, “If he says that, it means he rejects the law. Was KP Oli the only one beyond it? That may have been true once, but not now.”

Earlier, Aryal had said that some political parties might still possess weapons taken during the armed conflict and urged them to hand them over. In response, Oli dared the government to arrest him.

Aryal reiterated that any group holding on to such weapons should publicly admit it and commit to peace, not violence.

He also clarified his previous comments about former minister Deepak Khadka allegedly fleeing abroad. “When I gave that interview, he was not in Nepal. He returned only after it was published,” Aryal explained. He added that Khadka had been in India at the time, saying, “Pointing to a burned house afterward and claiming to be present doesn’t erase what already happened.”

People's News Monitoring Service