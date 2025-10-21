Kathmandu, Oct 21: Minister for Education, Science and Technology Mahabir Pun said the ministry will take appropriate action based on the recommendations of the committee formed to investigate the misuse of the land belonging to Tribhuvan University (TU).

Speaking at a press conference on Monday after assuming office, Minister Pun said some issues highlighted by the committee will be referred to the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) for further action. “Many plots of Tribhuvan University’s land have been illegally occupied and used for years for personal benefit. Based on the committee’s report, the ministry will take suitable steps. Matters that cannot be resolved within the ministry will be forwarded to the CIAA for deeper investigation,” he said.

Pun noted that the committee’s report was incomplete and stressed the need for further detailed investigation. He added that a new committee will be formed, building on the existing recommendations.

He also revealed that the ministry has received complaints about large portions of land being encroached upon at Sudurpaschim University and said a separate committee will be formed to investigate those allegations as well.

People's News Monitoring Service