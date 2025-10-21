Kanchanpur, Oct 21: The funeral and last rites of Bipin Joshi, who was killed while being held captive by the Hamas group, were held with state honors today.

Chief District Officer Laxman Dhakal draped the national flag of Nepal over Bipin’s body during the ceremony held on the banks of the Mahakali River. A team from the Armed Police Force offered a gun salute in his honor.

Israeli Ambassador to Nepal, Shmulik Arie Bass, attended the funeral. Representatives from the Israeli Embassy also draped the Israeli national flag over Bipin’s body as a mark of respect.

Bipin’s body was flown from Tel Aviv to Kathmandu on Monday (Kartik 2) via Fly Dubai. The Nepal Army’s Sky Truck later transported it to Dhangadhi in the evening. From there, a hearse from the Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City carried the body to Bipin’s home in Bhimdatta Municipality–3.

On Tuesday morning, a funeral procession was taken out from his home to the cremation site at Bhujelaghat on the Mahakali River. Former Foreign Minister N.P. Saud, former lawmaker Tara Lama Tamang, Israeli Ambassador Bass, his wife, and several others attended the funeral procession.

