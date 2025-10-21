Kathmandu, Oct 21: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal claimed that former Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Minister as well as Nepali Congress leader Deepak Khadka, returned to Nepal only after media reports described him as having fled the country.

Speaking to reporters at Singha Durbar on Monday, Minister Aryal said Khadka himself had admitted that he had traveled to India. Aryal maintained that when he gave the interview, the former minister was not in Nepal.

“He himself has said that he went to India by land route. When did he go? You should ask him that. When did I make the statement, and where was he that day? He came back only after my interview was published,” Aryal remarked.

On Sunday, Minister Aryal had told the media that former minister Khadka had fled Nepal and that some other leaders were preparing to do the same. The next day, Khadka held a press conference at his residence denying the allegation.

People's News Monitoring Service