Kathmandu, Oct 21 : On the day of Laxmi Puja this year, Nepal recorded a peak domestic electricity demand of 1,650 megawatts, according to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

The peak demand was recorded at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday. On Laxmi Puja last year, which fell on November 2, the peak demand stood at 1,602 megawatts. This year’s figure is 48 megawatts higher than last year’s.

Since industries and factories remain closed during the Tihar festival, the recorded peak demand came entirely from non-industrial consumers, NEA said. The electricity required during the peak period was supplied from domestic hydropower plants.

After meeting domestic demand, Nepal exported an additional 1,015 megawatts of electricity to India during the peak hours. Last year, power export during the Laxmi Puja peak period was 253 megawatts.

People's News Monitoring Service