Kathmandu, Oct 20 : The government has formed task forces in all seven provinces to address the ongoing demands of protesting nurses, including those related to pay and working conditions.

The decision was made at the first meeting of a committee led by Health Ministry Additional Secretary Prof. Dr. Shreekrishna Shrestha, held on Sunday under the direction of Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population Sushila Karki.

According to committee member Dr. Anup Bastola, each provincial task force will be coordinated by the Nepal Nursing Association and will include representatives from the respective provincial health ministry, the district administration office, and the protesting nurses. The task forces will conduct on-site inspections, submit reports with recommendations, and coordinate with the central committee led by Dr. Shrestha.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Karki had issued a ministerial order instructing the committee to prepare an implementation plan with short- and long-term measures concerning nurses’ services, facilities, and remuneration. The committee has been given seven days to submit its report.

Considering the upcoming Tihar and Chhath holidays, the first meeting decided to continue coordination and study virtually. The decision stated, “As per the ministerial decision of 2082.07.02 BS, the task force formed under the Prime Minister and Health Minister will continue communication and necessary processes through virtual means during the Tihar and Chhath festivals.”

The committee’s second meeting is scheduled for Kartik 9 at 11 a.m., where representatives from the Nepal Medical and Dental College Association and private institutions have been directed to attend.

The Health Ministry said the committee’s final report and action plan will be submitted to the Council of Ministers.

