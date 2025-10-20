Kathmandu, Oct 20: Discontent is growing inside the Nepali Congress as several senior leaders have come out against extending the tenure of the Central Working Committee (CWC) and are pressing for an immediate special general convention.

At a press briefing in Kathmandu, leaders including Guru Ghimire, Manoj Mani Acharya, and Devraj Chalise accused the top leadership of stalling key meetings and blocking leadership renewal. They said the ongoing CWC meeting, which began on October 17, has dragged on without progress or a clear direction. The next session is slated for October 30 after the Chhath festival, but no date has been fixed for the general convention.

Acharya said the party leadership has failed to respond to the country’s political urgency, arguing that decisions are being deliberately delayed. He stressed that a general convention must take place before the March 5 parliamentary elections to ensure a democratic leadership transition.

Ghimire also accused the CWC of overstepping its authority, saying it cannot replace the mandate of the general convention, which is the party’s supreme body. “Other parties have already prepared for their conventions, but we are still hesitant to move forward,” he said.

The dissenting leaders urged respect for the party’s constitution and democratic principles, warning that continued delays could damage the party’s credibility.

—People’s News Monitoring Service