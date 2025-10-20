Kathmandu, October 20: Minister for Education, Science, and Technology Mahabir Pun has said that the provision of making the Prime Minister the Chancellor of universities should be removed.

Speaking at a press conference organized at the Ministry of Education in Keshar Mahal on Monday, Minister Pun stated that political interference occurs when the Prime Minister serves as Chancellor, and therefore, this provision should be abolished.

“There is ongoing discussion about introducing a system where the Prime Minister will no longer serve as Chancellor,” said Minister Pun. Likewise, he mentioned that discussions are being held with university chancellors to reform the higher education sector.

“Talks are being conducted with chancellors under the University Grants Commission. There have been suggestions that political interference must end in order to reform universities,” he added.

People’s News Monitoring Service.