Kathmandu, Oct 20: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has said that the current government will deliver a stable administration within six months. She reiterated that elections will be held on March 4 in a free, fair, peaceful, and fear-free environment to ensure political stability.

Stating that the Gen Z movement has entrusted her with the responsibility of leading change and a new beginning, Karki pledged to fulfill that mandate. In her Tihar greetings today, she said the government would lay the foundation for development and good governance envisioned by Gen Z.

Karki said her top priorities are to take concrete action against corruption and to ensure an impartial investigation into the repression that took place during the Gen Z movement.

“We are fully focused on creating the right environment for elections. Political dialogue and security preparations are progressing satisfactorily,” she said, adding, “Unity in difficult times is our core national character.”

Urging everyone to rise above confusion and despair, Prime Minister Karki called for collective efforts to build a bright future for a new Nepal.

People's News Monitoring Service