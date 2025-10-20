Kathmandu, October 20: Pakistan Embassy Kathmandu, in collaboration with the Nepal-Pakistan Youth Council (NPYC), distributed relief items to flood-affected families in Mangsebung and Phakphokthum rural municipalities of Ilam District on October 17.

Abrar H. Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan accompanied by First Secretary Muhammad Haroon Rasheed and Convener of NPYC Richumani Luitel met the affected families and delivered the relief goods at Gajurmukhi Dham, Mangsebung Rural Municipality, Ilam. In a simple event, joined by Ms Sunita Nepal, Chief District Officer and District Police Chief SP Ek Narayan Koirala; Chairman Mangsebung Rural Municipality, as well as the locals, the Ambassador expressed sympathies and solidarity with the affected families. He reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship and cooperation between the two people, and handed over the goods to the affected families as a token of love from the People of Pakistan. He lauded the resilience of the people and efforts of the three-tier Government in their relief efforts.

Making a special announcement on the occasion, Ambassador Hashmi offered four scholarships for MBBS, BDS, and B. Pharmacy programs under PTAP, and fifty scholarships for higher secondary education through the Nepal-Pakistan Youth Council (NPYC) to support deserving students who are affected by the flood in Ilam district.

Earlier, the Ambassador met Riwati Bhandhari, Minister of Internal Affairs and Law of Koshi Province in Biratnagar. Ambassador Hashmi conveyed heartfelt condolences from the Government and people of Pakistan with Nepal especially the most impacted people due to the recent flash floods in the Koshi province and apprised him about the spirit/purpose of his solidarity visit and meeting the impacted communities on ground.

People’s News Monitoring Service.