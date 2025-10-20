Kathmandu, Oct 20: The number of political parties registered with the Election Commission has reached 124, while 17 more are in the process of registration.

According to the Commission’s information officer, Suman Ghimire, ten applications for new party registration were filed before the GenZ movement, and seven more were submitted afterward. All 17 applications are currently under review. If approved, the total number of registered parties will rise further.

Two new parties have been formed after splits. The Janamat Party split to form the Janaswaraj Party, and the Nepal Janamukti Party also divided to create a new group. The Commission said some applications are being reviewed due to unclear statutes or insufficient supporter details.

In some cases, the Commission has asked parties to change their proposed election symbols. The National GenZ Party Nepal, for instance, proposed “Cross Khukuri” as its symbol, but the Commission has requested a change.

The National Parivartan Party, led by Ajay Kumar, has applied for registration with the symbol “Flute.” Another group, Nepal Liberal Party, led by Gopilal Nyaupane, has proposed “Coin” as its symbol.

Earlier, Nepal Nagarik Party, Ujyalo Nepal Party, Shram Sanskriti Party, and Gatishil Loktantrik Party had also filed for registration. Shram Sanskriti Party is led by Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang, and Gatishil Loktantrik Party by Dinesh Prasai.

The Commission said it is still reviewing the details of all applicants.—People’s News Monitoring Service