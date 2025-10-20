Kathmandu, Oct 20: The National Gen Z Party has applied for registration with the Election Commission. The party is chaired by Hira Prasad Seti, and its proposed election symbol is the “Crossed Khukuri.”

According to the application, the party adopts social liberalism as its guiding political philosophy. Its core principles include youth leadership, federalism, secularism, proportional inclusion, environmentalism, the rights of sexual and gender minorities, and republicanism.

The party’s statute limits all office bearers to a maximum of two consecutive terms.

The party’s federal office is located in Anamnagar, Kathmandu. The initial central committee consists of 21 members. The leadership team includes Chairperson Hira Prasad Seti, Vice Chairperson Muna Bik, General Secretary Gopal Acharya, and Secretaries Sanju Nepali, Mohammad Ayatullah Rahman, and Hom Shrestha.

People's News Monitoring Service