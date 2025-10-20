Kathmandu, October 20: Ganga Dahal, daughter of Maoist Centre coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has resigned from her position in the party chair’s secretariat.

She announced her resignation on Sunday through a statement posted on social media.

In the statement, Ganga said she had taken serious note of what she described as misleading media reports and social media campaigns aimed at character assassination against her.

“I had assumed responsibility in my father (Comrade Prachanda)’s secretariat following the demise of my brother, Prakash Dahal, as per the party’s decision. My mother, Sita Dahal, was unwell at that time, so I tried to work selflessly in the secretariat while also taking care of her,” she wrote.

Acknowledging that she could not meet everyone’s expectations during her tenure, Ganga expressed self-criticism for her shortcomings.

Prachanda is continuously facing the charge of practicing nepotism in the party.

People’s News Monitoring Service.